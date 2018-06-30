English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
45-year-old Woman Stripped, Beaten up for Helping Landlady in Southwest Delhi
According to a complaint filed by the woman, on Wednesday night, the landlady's son and her daughter-in-law were beating her. When the woman tried to intervene, they thrashed her also.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and beaten up by her landlady's family members after she tried to stop them from attacking the latter, police said on Friday.
The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Palam area.
A video had gone viral on social media where the victim was seen walking with her clothes torn and bruises all over her body.
According to a complaint filed by the woman, on Wednesday night, the landlady's son and her daughter-in-law were beating her. When the woman tried to intervene, they thrashed her also.
When she started to run, they chased her and tore her clothes, the woman said in her complaint. The police have registered a case in the matter.
According to the police, the landlady had ousted her son and daughter-in-law from her house.
The son used to visit the landlady but his wife was not allowed to enter the house, they added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
