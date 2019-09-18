450 Dengue Cases Reported in Punjab; Flood-hit Areas Worst Affected

The number of dengue cases in Punjab has crossed the 400 mark, out of which around 300 cases were reported in the last month alone.

Health officials have said that the next two and a half months are crucial; even more because rains have left many villages in the state overwhelmed, Tribune India reported. Rains and flooding have increased mosquito-borne diseases in the state including cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has stated that the total number of cases have reached to around 450 this season. However, according to experts, Punjab's pattern of dengue breakout reveals that over 90 percent of the cases are reported between mid-September and November end, the report said.

According to the report, the last four years have seen an average of 14,000 cases being reported in the state with over 10,000 cases being reported in October and November alone. Last year, 15,000 cases were reported from Punjab alone. The report also cites experts who say massive floods in some areas can make the situation even worse this year.

A dengue case has been reported from the flood-affected Mandala village, forcing medical teams to be on red alert for the coming months, The victim has been identified as Manjit Kaur (30), reported Tribune India. As told by a senior doctor, a survey was done to check the breeding of mosquitoes in the flood-affected areas earlier, but no disease-causing breed was found. However, with the reporting of a case, officials from the Health Department have said that they will reinforce the team.

Now, a survey will be undertaken in the village to check if anyone is suffering from the mosquito-borne disease dengue. Speaking to Tribune India, an official said, "Dengue mosquito grows in stagnant water. Normally, this mosquito is found in clean water, but after this case, it is clear that dengue larvae are present in the flood water too."

Furthermore, speaking to Tribune India, SMO Dr AS Duggal said if anybody was suffering from fever for three-four days, they must visit their nearby medical camp.

