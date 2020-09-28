INDIA

1-MIN READ

457 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 6 Related Deaths In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The death from the novel coronavirus rose to 580 in Uttarakhand on Monday with six new fatalities, while 457 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 47,502, according to a health department bulletin. Haridwar district reported a maximum of 129 fresh COVID-19 cases, Dehradun 113, Udham Singh Nagar 76, Tehri 27, Uttarkashi 25, Champawat 21, Almora 19, Nainital 16, Pauri 15, Chamoli 7, Rudraprayag 5, Pitgoragarh 2 and Bageshwar 2, the state health department bulletin said.

Six more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, it said. The recovery count stands at 36,646 in Uttarakhand and a total of 10,066 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, while another 210 have migrated out of the state, according to the bulletin.

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
