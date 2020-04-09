Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

46 Hotspots Notified in 15 Madhya Pradesh Districts; Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain Placed under Total Lockdown

With 22 new cases, the number of positive cases rose to 427 in the state of which 235 are in Indore and 98 in Bhopal. Indore so far has reported 23 deaths.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

April 9, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
46 Hotspots Notified in 15 Madhya Pradesh Districts; Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain Placed under Total Lockdown
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: To check the growing spread of the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Thursday announced 46 hotspots in its 15 districts.

Of these hotspots, eight are in Jabalpur, six in Gwalior, five each in Khargone, Bharwani and Chhindwara, four in Dewas, three in Hoshangabad, two each in Vidisha and Khandwa, and one each in Morena, Betul, Sheopur, Raisen and Dhar. All these areas have reported positive cases.

Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain have also been placed under total lockdown till further orders and borders of these areas have been sealed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said no one would be allowed to enter or leave the cities, adding in case of death of any outsider, the last rites would be performed in the particular city itself.

Chouhan said that the district administrations should ensure the supply of essential items in these hot spots and people should avail of the services of all the government departments.

The government has also made it mandatory to wear face masks in all public places.

With 22 new cases, the number of positive cases rose to 427 in the state of which 235 are in Indore and 98 in Bhopal. Indore so far has reported 23 deaths.

