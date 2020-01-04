46 Served Notices for Damaging Public Property During Anti-CAA Protest in Muzaffarnagar
The protestors have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar and the accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Muzaffarnagar: The district administration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here.
The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.
They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said. The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.
Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate here on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Rings in the New Year by Syncing Iron Man's 'The Snap' to the Start of 2020
- Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Reporter for Assuming Ranveer Singh Invested in Chhapaak
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona