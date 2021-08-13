46 Shops in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market Shut for Violating Covid-19 Norms

The Delhi government issued an order, on Thursday, to close 46 shops for two days in the busy Sarojini Nagar Market in South Delhi for flouting Covid-19 guidelines. The shops were allegedly found to be violating the Covid-19 protocol issued by the government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to reopen the weekly markets across the national capital from August 9 due to the declining Covid-19 cases. In a tweet on August 7 the CM urged everyone to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after the opening of the markets.

Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2021

While the government has allowed markets to function again, many are not following the guidelines which shopkeepers and customers must adhere to. Many of the businesses which are not meeting the requirements are going through temporary shutdown as a punishment.

The Sarojini Nagar market has come under fire previously as well. Sarojini Nagar’s export market was closed down by the Delhi government on July 17. The traders at the market, however, did not receive the punishment kindly and imposed a self-shutdown as a protest.

The government then allowed the market to reopen from July 22, but with strict provisions. The official order asked the marker associations to issue ID cards to the shopkeepers. However, the Delhi government last week issued a show-cause notice to several market associations for failing to issue ID cards to the shopkeepers and authorised street vendors.

Meanwhile, schools for Classes 10-12 reopened from Monday for admission related work. Coaching institutions will also be able to start functioning with 50 percent capacity from September 1.

Delhi reported 49 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Thursday. The active infections remain at 502.

