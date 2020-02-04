46-Year-old Bengal Woman Held for Misusing National Emblem and Posing as IB Officer

Kolkata: A 46-year-old woman was arrested here on Tuesday for cheating a person by impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and illegally using the national emblem in front of her car, a senior police officer said.

A case was recorded against Achira Yadav, following a complaint lodged by one Satyabrata Basu Roy, city police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

According to the complainant, Yadav cheated him by impersonating as a senior IB officer.

During investigation, police found that she was illegally using the national emblem at the front of her car under an IB sticker.

The vehicle bearing registration number WB06P3107 was seized along with a fake ID card of the IB, said Sharma.

Yadav, a resident of Purbalok in the East Jadavpur police station area, is being produced in a court.

