Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

46-Year-old Bengal Woman Held for Misusing National Emblem and Posing as IB Officer

During investigation, police found that she was illegally using the national emblem at the front of her car under an IB sticker.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
46-Year-old Bengal Woman Held for Misusing National Emblem and Posing as IB Officer
Image for representation.

Kolkata: A 46-year-old woman was arrested here on Tuesday for cheating a person by impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and illegally using the national emblem in front of her car, a senior police officer said.

A case was recorded against Achira Yadav, following a complaint lodged by one Satyabrata Basu Roy, city police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

According to the complainant, Yadav cheated him by impersonating as a senior IB officer.

During investigation, police found that she was illegally using the national emblem at the front of her car under an IB sticker.

The vehicle bearing registration number WB06P3107 was seized along with a fake ID card of the IB, said Sharma.

Yadav, a resident of Purbalok in the East Jadavpur police station area, is being produced in a court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram