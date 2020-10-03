46-year-old Man Burnt to Death after Truck Catches Fire After Crash in Rajasthan's Bundi District

A man was burnt to death after the truck he was driving caught fire when it rammed into the rear of a stationary vehicle while negotiating a turn in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The 46-year-old driver died after being trapped inside the cabin of the truck, they said.

The vehicle being driven by Shankarlal Mali, a resident of Churu district, hit a truck parked outside a roadside hotel on NH52 near Ramganj village under Bundi Sadar police station, Circle Inspector Shokat Ali Khan said. The truck loaded with wooden furniture was heading to Kota from Churu when the accident took place around 2.30 am, he added.

A police team and fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Bundi district headquarter. A fire fighting operation was carried out only to find the charred remains of the driver, the truck and the furniture. The tyres and some parts of the stationary truck were also burnt in the fire, which was controlled later, Khan said.

The body of the truck driver was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Saturday afternoon and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.