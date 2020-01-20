English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
46-year-old Woman Held with Two Bullets at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station
She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 46-year-old woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying two live bullets in her baggage, officials said.
The woman, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, had kept the bullets in her bag and it was detected during X-ray screening of her luggage at Jama Masjid metro station around 1:30 pm, they said.
She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition, an official said.
