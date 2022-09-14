4,600 Health Centres Across UP to Have ‘Health ATMs’ in Next Three Months, Says CM Adityanath

Stating that the government is committed to providing a solid health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the ‘Health ATMs’ will bring about a “revolutionary transformation” in the state’s medical sector.

He said, “Health is a matter of public interest, and the government is committed to giving every citizen access to rapid, convenient, and cutting-edge medical and associated testing. In the next three months, the government will install high-tech health ATMs at all 4,600 PHC and CHCs in the state with the goal of enhancing public health.”

The CM was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the first Health ATM Center of Gorakhpur at Primary Health Center (PHC) in Chargawan.

He said that ‘health ATMs’ will be crucial in bolstering healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas. The most recent illustration of technology’s significance in the healthcare industry is the health ATM.

“A person from the village will be able to visit the facility and receive more than 50 tests completed in five minutes, all for free after the installation of the Health ATM,” the CM said.

He further remarked that today’s requirement is for a health ATM. All of Gorakhpur’s medical facilities are expected to have access to health ATMs over the next two to three months, as per the intentions of the government.

Informing that 59 different sorts of tests from health ATMs can be completed while seated for a few minutes, the CM remarked, “By sending the test results online to a qualified doctor for consultation, the proper medical advice can be obtained.”

In addition to routine tests like weight, pulse, heart rate, blood sugar, urine, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, arthritis profile, pregnancy test, and typhoid will also be performed in the health ATM, he added.

The CM went on to say that complaints about the lack of specialised doctors at PHC-CHCs were frequently heard in rural areas. This issue will be resolved by health ATMs with teleconsultation.

“Additionally, the ATM network will be connected to the health sector to enable teleconsultation. All CHC-PHCs are equipped with Wi-Fi and connected via teleconsultation for this purpose. Health ATMs are being provided with CSR funds. The provider of the service will train paramedics on how to use health ATMs.”

Adityanath also informed that the government offers free dialysis services at all district hospitals. About 64 districts now have access to this facility. The remaining districts will get access to it soon.

He asserted that in Chief Minister’s Arogya Melas, which are held every Sunday, about 2.5 and 4 lakh people benefit from the free checkup, consultation, and medication offered at these Arogya Melas. Rural health services have been strengthened. Maternal and infant mortality will be low if healthcare services are improved.

The CM further said that Gorakhpur’s health sector has undergone a number of changes during the past five years. BRD Medical College now offers super specialised services for all of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, not only Gorakhpur.

Asserting that solid health infrastructure is crucial for a nation’s prosperity, he said that the people should be aware of the government’s goals.

“From 1977 to 2017, encephalitis caused over 50,000 deaths in the state. Today, I am delighted to report that there have been no deaths from joint encephalitis/acute encephalitis,” Adityanath said.

This year, there have been a combined 40 cases of JE (Japanese Encephalitis) and AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome). The good news is that none of the seven patients died.

He urged everyone who is qualified to get their Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana card to take the benefit from the insurance coverage for treatments up to Rs 5 lakh.

Before launching the Health ATM, the Chief Minister distributed tricycles among the specially-abled people and appealed to make a unique ID card to take advantage of the government’s schemes for the specially-abled.

