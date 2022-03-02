47 Cannon Shells, Stored by Tipu Sultan's Army, Discovered from Kerala's Palakkad Fort

As many as 47 cannon shells were discovered from the Palakkad fort in Kerala while excavating for a pipeline as part of repair work on the centuries-old fort under the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Palakkad Fort, situated in the town, is believed to have existed from ancient times but not much is known of its early history. It was recaptured and rebuilt royally by Hyder Ali in 1766 A.D., the then ruler of Mysore and it remains one of the best-preserved forts in the state of Kerala.

According to a preliminary study, these shells were stored by the army of Tipu Sultan, son of Hyder Ali while they were fighting the British. However, the age of the shells is yet to be determined to get a clear picture of the ruler for whom it was made.

The Archaeological Department team from Thrissur moved the shells to a protected place. According to the Department, the cannon shells would be displayed inside the fort on March 8, which is the International Women’s Day.

