Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

47 Held for Blocking Railway Tracks in Mumbai During Bharat Bandh

At least 100 protesters gathered on the tracks around 8 in the morning, affecting suburban services of the Central Railway briefly, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
47 Held for Blocking Railway Tracks in Mumbai During Bharat Bandh
Image for representation.

Mumbai: At least 47 protesters were arrested on Wednesday during a `Rail Roko' (train blockade) at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai during a Bharat Bandh called by some organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

At least 100 protesters gathered on the tracks around 8 in the morning, affecting suburban services of the Central Railway briefly, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. Thirty-three men and 14 women were arrested, the police added.

As the protest took place during peak hour, angry commuters who were held up at Kanjurmarg station clashed with the protesters who had stopped trains bound for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai.

The protesters shouted slogans and waved the national flag before GRP personnel removed them from the tracks. Trains on the central line ran ten to fifteen minutes late, officials said.

Multiple organisations including the Bahujan Kranti Morcha had called for a shut-down in protest against the recently passed CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram