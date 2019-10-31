47 New Cases Reported in Dehradun, No Respite Yet

In Dehradun, dengue continues to affect residents. The disease is not only affecting the provisional state capital, but also the nearby areas. While the dropping of the temperatures is proving ineffective in curbing the menace of the disease, the city is noticing new dengue cases every now and then.

The district health authorities reported 47 new cases of the dengue fever disease on Tuesday, The Pioneer reported. With these cases, the total number of dengue affected patients in the state capital has climbed to 4,629, so far this year.

This is a matter of concern for many. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Dehradun, Dr SK Gupta said that 14 cases of the disease were reported by the laboratory of Government Doon Medical College (GDMC) hospital.

Not just these, but the report also mentions about similarl ten new cases being reported from the Gandhi centenary eye hospital. Additionally, 23 cases were reported from Community Health Centre (CHC) in Raipur, Dehradun.

To cope with the increasing cases, the health department has set up a facility of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test at GDMC, Coronation, Gandhi eye, SPS Rishikesh and CHC Raipur hospitals.

CMO Dr Gupta advices people to avoid panic at this point. He said that here is no need of panic for the disease. He also asked people to ensure that breeding grounds inside and in the vicinity of their houses is destroyed.

The health department reported 136 new cases of the disease in the state on a single day. Of these, 39 new cases were reported from Nainital, with 32 cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar and 18 from Haridwar.

