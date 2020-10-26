47 New COVID-19 Cases Take Chandigarh's Tally To 14,085; Death Toll 222
The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 222 on Monday with four more fatalities, while 47 new cases took the infection tally to 14,085, a health bulletin issued here said. There are 633 active cases in the city currently, the bulletin said. Sixty-three patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 13,230, as per bulletin.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 26, 2020, 22:03 IST
A total of 1,01,778 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 87,074 tested negative while reports of 121 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.
