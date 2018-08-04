English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
47 Peacocks Found Dead Near Lake in Madurai, Police Suspect Poisoning
S Arumugam, range officer of Madurai Wildlife Range, said the birds were suspected to have been poisoned as they were eating paddy from the fields.
A person assesses the condition of peacocks who were found dead in Madurai on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...
Madurai: As many as 47 peacocks were found dead near a lake at Madurantakam in the district on Saturday due to suspected poisoning, police said.
The carcasses, which were found by villagers, were seized and sent for postmortem.
S Arumugam, range officer of Madurai Wildlife Range, said the birds were suspected to have been poisoned as they were eating paddy from the fields. “Those who had poisoned the peacocks will be arrested as the birds are protected under the wild life protection act. The punishment for killing them is up to seven years of imprisonment,” he said.
Police quoted forest department officials as saying they were worried about increasing threats to the existence of the bird from poachers and farmers.
The officials said peacocks are found in large numbers in various parts of Madurai and in water sources, including tanks, lakes and channels. They said there had been a steep reduction in the number of peacocks at Tiruparankunram hills as it was shorn of its natural green cover, which attracted the birds.
A Raja, a villager, said the locals used to feed the peacocks rice and pulses. They grew worried when the birds did not turn up on Friday for their food, went looking for them and found them dead.
Also Watch
The carcasses, which were found by villagers, were seized and sent for postmortem.
S Arumugam, range officer of Madurai Wildlife Range, said the birds were suspected to have been poisoned as they were eating paddy from the fields. “Those who had poisoned the peacocks will be arrested as the birds are protected under the wild life protection act. The punishment for killing them is up to seven years of imprisonment,” he said.
Police quoted forest department officials as saying they were worried about increasing threats to the existence of the bird from poachers and farmers.
The officials said peacocks are found in large numbers in various parts of Madurai and in water sources, including tanks, lakes and channels. They said there had been a steep reduction in the number of peacocks at Tiruparankunram hills as it was shorn of its natural green cover, which attracted the birds.
A Raja, a villager, said the locals used to feed the peacocks rice and pulses. They grew worried when the birds did not turn up on Friday for their food, went looking for them and found them dead.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- You Are Relying on Artificial Intelligence More Than You Realize
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...