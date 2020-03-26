47-Year-Old Coronavirus Suspect With No Travel History Dies in Indore

Indore: A 47-year-old man, admitted at the government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, died on Thursday, health officials said.

His test reports are awaited, the officials said.

The man was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness, the official said.

The patient did not have a travel history, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube