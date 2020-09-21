4,703 New COVID-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 3,58,893; Death Toll Mounts To 5,135

Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,135 on Monday with 88 more fatalities, while 4,703 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,58,893, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 2,89,594 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease and have been discharged. The recovery rate of the state is 80.69 per cent, he said. Prasad said 4,703 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, while so far 5,135 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 64,164, he said. He said on Sunday, over 1.35 lakh samples were tested, and till now more than 86 lakh samples have been tested in the state.

