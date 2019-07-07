Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

474 Arrested in 3 Hours in Noida, Greater Noida for Public Drinking, Drunk Driving

Of the total arrests, 241 were made in city areas, while 233 in rural areas, the police said.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
474 Arrested in 3 Hours in Noida, Greater Noida for Public Drinking, Drunk Driving
Image for representation.
Loading...

Noida: As many as 474 people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida Saturday night for allegedly consuming alcohol at public places and drunk driving during a three-hour anti-liquor drive, police said.

Of the total arrests, 241 were made in city areas, while 233 in rural areas, they said. "The arrests were made under a three-hour anti-liquor campaign across the district that began at 7.30 pm," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The 'Operation Clean-6' drive was carried out against people consuming liquor at public spaces, those drinking outside liquor shops in violation of rules, he said. "Breath analyser test was carried out at various places and 15 people were booked for drunk driving also," Krishna said.

As many as 52 check points were created across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida city areas, where the arrests were made, the SSP said.

He said those arrested have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and section 34 of the Police Act (punishment for certain offences on roads).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram