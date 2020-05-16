INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

477 New Cases Take Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Tally to 10,585

Image for representation

Image for representation

The new cases took the state's tally to 10,585. The new infections included, 93 people who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra (81), Gujarat (7), Andhra Pradesh (1) and Dhaka (4).

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Share this:

As many as 477 people tested Covid-19 positive and 939 patients were cured and discharged in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

Three Covid-19 patients died, taking the toll to 74, it added. The new cases took the state's tally to 10,585. The new infections included, 93 people who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra (81), Gujarat (7), Andhra Pradesh (1) and Dhaka (4).

With 939 discharges during the day, the number of Covid-19 cured people in the state reached 3,588.

According to the government, 10,535 samples have been tested taking to total to over 3.13 lakh till date. Testing of 531 samples are under process.

Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 332, taking the total to 6,271.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 621. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,970.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading