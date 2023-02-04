48 Arrested in Rajasthan for Following Social Media Accounts of Gangsters

The Jaipur Police has arrested 48 people in a crackdown against those who follow gangsters’ social media accounts, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said 37 people who follow or ‘like’ habitual criminals on social media have been arrested by the Jaipur Commissionerate Police while 11 such people were nabbed by District Jaipur (North).

He said these youths are being interrogated. Along with this, the relatives of such youths are also being advised by the counselling cell constituted at the district level so that they keep themselves away from criminals and any criminal activities.

Deshmukh said in a statement that it has been seen for some time that the youth of the city are following those who are involved in serious incidents.

Special teams have been formed to keep a tab on these criminals and those who follow and ‘like’ them on social media, he said. These teams are checking the social media accounts running in the name of criminals and identifying the people who follow them, Deshmukh added.

