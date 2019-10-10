48 Hours after RSS Worker, Family ‘Brutally Murdered’ in Bengal’s Murshidabad, No Arrest Made Yet

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his pregnant wife, and their son were found dead at their house in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty (31) and their son Angan (8). Beauty was eight-months pregnant.

The incident shook the Jiagunj locality in Murshidabad following which a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent tension.

The matter came into light after the victims’ friends went to their house to exchange ‘Bijoya Dashami’ greetings. They grew suspicion as no one opened the door. As one of them peeped through the window, he found the family members laying in a pool of blood.

Bandhu Prakash Pal was a teacher at Gosaigram Sahapara Primary School and an RSS worker. He was actively involved in work related to Sangh and was recently working on spreading ‘weekly milan (congregation)’ in the district.

RSS leader Jishnu Basu said, “Bengal is passing through the worst law and order situation. Bandhu was an RSS worker and involved in several social works in the district. It seems like a case of murder and we want a high-level investigation into the matter.”

“It is unfortunate that even after 48-hours no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. The teachers’ association protested against the incident and organised a protest rally in the area. I request people not circulate videos and photographs of the victims in the social media as it is very disturbing,” he added.

After going through the videos, BJP leader Sambit Patra too condemned the incident. “Gruesome video has shaken my conscience. A RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife & his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!” he tweeted.

The Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma hit out at the state administration for 'failing' to prevent such incidents. She also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding a reply on deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Horrible, horrible crime and the worst is nothing is being done by authorities to stop such incidents. I am writing to CM and DGP though it's like water on duck's back whereas West Bengal is concerned,” Sharma said.

Superintendent of Police, Mukesh, was not available for his comment.

The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also strongly condemned the incident and termed it ‘dastardly and barbaric’. "I am shocked, distressed and pained at the inhuman brutal killing of a school teacher, his wife and his son in Murshidabad district. This is a critical reflection of the state of affairs and the law and order of West Bengal," Dhankhar told PTI.

Dhankhar said he has sought a report on the killing from the state government on an urgent basis. "I call upon the law enforcement agencies to pursue the culprits and bring them to book," he said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the attack on RSS worker.

“Deeply condemn this barbaric act of murder of RSS worker, his wife and child in West Bengal. Hope liberals will find it ghastly enough to empathize with the bereaved family if not condemn and criticise it outrightly,” Prasad tweeted.

