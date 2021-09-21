48 Hrs & Counting: Mobile & Internet Connectivity Hit, Reinforcements Sent as Army Battles Infiltration Attempt in J&K's Uri

The army operation to eliminate an infiltration bid in Uri and neighbouring Line of Control (LoC) areas in Jammu and Kashmir has entered 48 hours, but no contact could be established after a brief skirmish on Sunday. Mobile, landlines and internet connectivity has been taken down since Monday afternoon.

A massive operation is underway in Uri and dozens of its villages along the LoC after a group of militants infiltrated into the area in the night intervening on Saturday and Sunday.

There has been no contact even as more areas were brought under the operation till Tuesday morning. A brief exchange of firing had taken place on Sunday when the group of infiltrators were sneaking in. An army jawan had received a minor injury.

Sources told News18 that internet, landline and mobile phone services have been suspended in Uri as part of the operation.

It is believed a group of six militants infiltrated through the LoC. There was a brief shootout in which a soldier got injured and then probably some militants ran back to the fence.

At least two or three militants are hiding in the area and an operation has been directed against them, sources said.

Reinforcements have been gotten to many contiguous areas and a small unit of Special Forces have been despatched to the area.

The army top brass in Srinagar is closely watching the operation. This is apparently a few of the infiltration attempts that has taken place in the Kashmir valley. A few attempts were reportedly made recently in the Pir Panjal area of Rajouri too where army and militants had a few exchanges.

Meanwhile speaking on the sidelines at a function on Monday, Lt Gen DP Pandey Who heads the Valley based 15 Corps said though there was no ceasefire violation this year but a few infiltration attempts have been made from across.

“There is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or gone back after making attempt, that issue has not been clarified or verified on the ground. But we are quite alert and we will ensure minimal infiltration takes place,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) said there has been no increase in ceasefire violation and not even a single incident of ceasefire violation took place in 2021. He maintained there have been some attempts of infiltration among which only two succeeded. “One group was neutralised in Bandipora and we are looking for the 2nd one, which has been successful”, he added.

General Pandey there are around 60-70 foreign militants as per police assessment who are active in Valley.

“Their (foreign militants) strategy is to involve local youth in militancy, give them weapons and carry out militant attacks,” he said, adding that is why there is a great need for parents and society to wean local boys from militancy.

