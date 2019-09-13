48 of 202 Malaria Cases in Delhi this Year Reported in First Week of September

Nearly 50 cases of malaria have been reported in the first week of September in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the mosquito-borne disease in the national capital this year to 202. According to the latest report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the number of dengue cases till September 7 stood at 122 with 30 cases of the mosquito-borne disease being reported this month and 52 in August 2019.

The data shows that there has been a steady increase in the malaria cases since April, as of the total 202 malaria cases, 48 were reported in September, 56 in August, 54 in July, 35 in June, eight in May and just one in April. The SDMC report mentions that 40 cases of chikungunya have been reported this year, according to Press Trust of India.

The SDMC, which compiles data on mosquito-borne diseases in Delhi, said 2,798 dengue cases and four dengue deaths were recorded in the city last year. Cases of mosquito-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November. The SDMC said mosquito-breeding sites were found in at least 1,06,948 households and 90,461 legal notices have been issued this year.

Last year, the number of malaria and chikungunya cases stood at 473 and 165, respectively. The municipal body also said that dengue had claimed the lives of 10 people in Delhi in 2017, including five non-local residents.

As part of efforts to spread awareness on precautions and measures for protection from mosquitoes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently launched an anti-dengue campaign '10Hafte 10Baje 10Minute'.

Vowing to keep his home safe from mosquito-breeding spots, Kejriwal urged people to do the same by inspecting their homes for stagnant water. Several Bollywood actors, cricketers and other public figures have lent support to the campaign which will run from September 1 to November 15.

"In five years, the number of dengue cases reported has come down by 80 per cent. We have tried to reduce it even further. This year, fortunately, there is no spike in it and it is because all people have come together, from Delhi government to Centre and MCD,” Kejriwal had said during a press conference.

‘10Hafte 10Baje 10Minute' also led to a war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi BJP after the latter alleged that campaign had proven to be a failure as the authorities had found dengue larvae at 143 locations across the city.

Keywords: Delhi Dengue, Anti-Dengue Campaign Delhi, AAP, BJP, Kejriwal Anti-Dengue Campaign, Delhi Government Anti-Dengue Campaign, Mosquito-Borne Diseases, Malaria Cases Delhi, Dengue Cases Delhi

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.