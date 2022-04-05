481% Rise in Funds for Indo-China Border Areas in NE States: Home Ministry Data

In the wake of the Indo-China border situation, the Central government has increased fund allocation under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to secure the North-Eastern (NE) border areas.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha, the government has increased BIM funds for the Indo-China border areas from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 crore in 2021-22, a 481% rise. The amount was Rs 72.20 crore in 2019-20.

Similarly, funds for the Indo-Myanmar Border have also increased from Rs 17.38 crore (2020-21) to Rs 50 crore (2021-2022). The amount was Rs 20 crore in 2019-2020.

In case of the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BIM allocation was Rs 407.07 crore in 2019-20, Rs 294.87 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 303.18 crore in 2021-22. The figures include those for NE states and West Bengal.

The funds allocated for security of border areas of the NE states have been utilised within the stipulated timeframe, the ministry said.

“The Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which inter-alia includes deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new Border Outposts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing and floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc,” the Home Ministry said.

