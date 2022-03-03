Mumbai: All-women Gang Posed as Men while Stealing Cars in Suburbs, Say Police; Main Accused Arrested

Police claimed to have busted a gang of car thieves in suburban Mumbai, who were allegedly involved in stealing cars parked on the roadside. Members of the gang, all women, would disguise themselves as men while stealing cars or even cash and valuables from inside parked vehicles, police said.

According to police, they came to know about the modus operandi of this gang when a car went missing from Miraj Hotel on Andheri-Kurla Road. While one gang member was trying to open a car early in the morning, others were found loitering, police added.

Police said a driver sitting inside his car noticed the activity and started honking, following which the women attacked him with sharp weapons and took his car away. The injured driver walked to Vile Parle police station and lodged a complaint.

Police further said it rushed to the spot where the incident had taken place and scanned CCTV footage from the area. They then found out about the gang’s activities and arrested the main accused in the case, police added.

The accused has been identified as Puja Londhe from Sahar area. After further investigation and questioning, police found out that many cases of theft and intimidation had been registered against the members of the gang across several police stations in Mumbai.

