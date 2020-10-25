485 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Punjab's Tally To 1,30,640; Death Toll 4,107

Chandigarh, Oct 24: Punjab on Saturday reported 12 more COVID-19 linked fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,107, while 485 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,30,640, a medical bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, five were reported from Amritsar, two each from Mohali and Patiala and one each from Bathinda, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 90 were Hoshiarpur, 77 from Ludhiana and 51 from Mohali. There are 4,277 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, according to the bulletin.

A total of 521 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the total recoveries to 1,22,256. Twenty-one critical patients are on ventilator support while 116 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,57,574 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor