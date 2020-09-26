49 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Mizoram Take State Tally to 1,835, 15 BSF Personnel Among New Infections

At least 49 people, including 42 security personnel, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the state's COVID-19 caseload to 1,835, an official said on Saturday. Of the 42 security personnel, 27 are Assam Rifles personnel posted in Aizawl and 15 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans stationed in Aizawl and Serchhip districts, the official said.

Five state residents and two outsiders – a worker of Border Road Organisation (BRO) and manual worker or master-craftsmen working under Assam Rifles in Aizawl, have also tested positive for the virus, he said. Thirty-eight new cases were reported from Aizawl district, eight from Serchhip district, two from Lawngtla idistrict and one case was reported from Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.

All the patients are asymptomatic, he said. Mizoram now has 546 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,289people have recovered from the virus, according to the state health department.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state on Friday was70.27 per cent, it said. Mizoram has not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far.

A total of 70,483 samples have been tested till Friday evening, of which 2.61 per cent tested positive for COVID-19,it added.