49 Migrants Dead, Dozens Hurt In Truck Crash In South Mexico
49 Migrants Dead, Dozens Hurt In Truck Crash In South Mexico

Tuxtla Gutierrez (Mexico) (AP) A cargo truck jammed with Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing an estimated 49 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported said. An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirmed a preliminary estimate of 49 dead and 37 injured. It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico. The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck's freight compartment. (AP) ..

first published:December 10, 2021, 05:35 IST