49 More Fatalities Take COVID-19 Death Toll In Punjab To 2,757; Case Tally Reaches 95,529

Chandigarh: Forty-nine more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed the death toll in Punjab to 2,757, while 2,696 new cases took the infection tally to 95,529 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin. Of the fresh deaths, 12 were reported from Ludhiana, nine from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar, five from Kapurthala, four each from Pathankot and Hoshiarpur, three from Patiala, two from Bathinda and one each from Mohali, Gurdaspur and Faridkot, it said.

Among the places which reported new cases, Ferozepur saw 351 instances of the viral infection, Mohali 326, Ludhiana 312, Jalandhar 227, Amritsar 227, Patiala 218, Hoshiarpur 130, Gurdaspur 124 and Bathinda 103. As of now, there are 22,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,910 patients discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated.

So far, 70,373 people have been cured of the viral infection. Seventy-one patients are on ventilator support while 509 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding a total of 15,52,393 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state so far.

