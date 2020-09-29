493 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: With 493 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand climbed to 47,955 on Tuesday, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 174 positive cases, followed by Tehri (65), Udham Singh Nagar (60), Haridwar (53), Nainital (47), Uttarkashi (40), Pithoragarh (15), Champawat (15), Chamoli (13), Bageshwar (six), Rudraprayag (four) and Almora (one), a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll due to the disease to 591, it added. Four deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, three from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Doon Medical College and one each from Base Hospital and S N Hospital, Almora, the bulletin said.

As many as 38,059 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of patients under treatment is 9,122, it added. A total of 223 patients have migrated out of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor