INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

494 Domestic Flights Carrying 38,078 Passengers Operated in India Yesterday: Aviation Minister

File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

While domestic air services resumed on Monday, international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Share this:

A total of 494 domestic flights, carrying 38,078 passengers, were operated on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

All scheduled passenger flights were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. While domestic air services resumed on Monday, international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

"Figures for domestic flights for 28th May 2020 till 2359 hours: Day 4, Departures 494, 38,078 passengers handled, Arrivals 493, 38,389 passengers handled," Puri said on Twitter.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading