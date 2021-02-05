After 18 Months, 4G Mobile Internet Services Being Restored in Entire Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced on Friday that 4G mobile internet services will be restored in the entire Union Territory, exactly 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

According to sources, the services are likely to resume from Friday midnight.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," said J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his happiness at the announcement. "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," said the National Conference leader in a tweet.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir hours before the Centre abrogated its special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir -- on August 5, 2019. However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

On several occasions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored high-speed mobile internet services on a trial basis in a number of districts. High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year.

In early 2020, 2G internet services were restored.