4th Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks Between Indian and Chinese Militaries to Be Held Tomorrow

Another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on Tuesday at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. This will be the fourth such meeting between the two forces.

The talks will focus mainly on the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said officials of the Indian Army, and will discuss the remaining disengagement and the next phase of de-escalation.

The talks come in the aftermath of the violent clashes between the two militaries last month when 20 personnel of the Indian Army were killed in Galwan Valley, leading to the worst stand-off between the two neighbours and deterioration in ties.