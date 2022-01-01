CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir; No Damage Reported

The epicenter of the quake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, officials said. (Reuters)

There are no reports of loss of life or any damage to property, the officials said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The epicenter of the quake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, they said.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.1, which occurred at 6.45.24 pm, was also felt in J&K, the officials said. It hit at the coordinates of 36.55 degrees north and 71.20 degrees east at a depth of 216 km, they added.

first published:January 01, 2022, 21:37 IST