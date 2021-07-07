CHANGE LANGUAGE
5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Meghalaya, Assam, Tremors Felt in Parts of North Bengal

Image for representation.

As per the National Center for Seismology, Tura in Meghalaya was the epicentre of the earthquake.

At around 8:45 am on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Meghalaya. Tremors were felt in parts of Assam, North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Cooch Behar.

As per the National Center for Seismology, Tura in Meghalaya was the epicentre of the earthquake. No loss of life or property have been reported so far.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

first published:July 07, 2021, 09:56 IST