5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast, No Casualties Reported

The earthquake was felt in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya and adjoining areas of north-eastern region.

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Representational image.
Shillong: An earthquake of slight intensity jolted India's northeastern states on Thursday, an official said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

"The quake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 1.15 pm and had its epicentre in Manipur's Senapati district," a seismologist told IANS.

India's northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur -- are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.
