GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
»
1-min read

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram's Champhai, No Casualty Reported

So far, no casualty or loss of life has been life has been reported. Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Assam.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2018, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram's Champhai, No Casualty Reported
A map representation of quake-hit Champhai in Mizoram.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Mizoram's Champhai on Saturday night at 10.45 pm.

So far, no casualty or loss of life has been reported. Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Assam.




Reports say that the epicentre of Saturday's earthquake is in India-Myanmar border, which is about 79 kilometers north-east of Aizawl in Mizoram.


With agency inputs.

(Details Awaited)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...