5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram's Champhai, No Casualty Reported
So far, no casualty or loss of life has been life has been reported. Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Assam.
A map representation of quake-hit Champhai in Mizoram.
New Delhi: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Mizoram's Champhai on Saturday night at 10.45 pm.
Reports say that the epicentre of Saturday's earthquake is in India-Myanmar border, which is about 79 kilometers north-east of Aizawl in Mizoram.
With agency inputs.
(Details Awaited)
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Mizoram's Champhai at 10:45 pm today— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
