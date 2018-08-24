GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands

According to the IMD, the earthquake measuring 5.5 Richter scale occurred at 4.19 p.m and lasted for 27 seconds.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands
A man mapping the intensity of an earthquake. (Photo for representation only)
Loading...
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands on Friday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the earthquake occurred at 4.19 p.m and lasted for 27 seconds.

"The epicentre of the quake was in Andaman Islands at a depth of 10 km. No casualties or property loss have been reported so far," the official added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...