English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands
According to the IMD, the earthquake measuring 5.5 Richter scale occurred at 4.19 p.m and lasted for 27 seconds.
A man mapping the intensity of an earthquake. (Photo for representation only)
Loading...
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands on Friday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the IMD, the earthquake occurred at 4.19 p.m and lasted for 27 seconds.
"The epicentre of the quake was in Andaman Islands at a depth of 10 km. No casualties or property loss have been reported so far," the official added.
Also Watch
According to the IMD, the earthquake occurred at 4.19 p.m and lasted for 27 seconds.
"The epicentre of the quake was in Andaman Islands at a depth of 10 km. No casualties or property loss have been reported so far," the official added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill's film is Funny in Patches
- Big Bang Theory is Ending, Jim Parsons Pens Emotional Post, Read Here
- Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...