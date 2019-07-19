English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Arunachal Pradesh, Other Northeastern States
Tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2.52 pm.
Representative image.
Loading...
Guwahati/Shillong: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states on Friday afternoon.
The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated.
According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.
No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that more details are awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
Monday 15 July , 2019 Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’
- Dhoni Should be Informed by Selectors About Their Plans: Sehwag
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Red Dress and Monogram Lipstick Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakh on Birthday
- OnePlus 7 Pro is Getting The OxygenOS 9.5.10 Update, And Now we Know Why 9.5.9 Went Missing
- Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries | Episode 3- Discover Tamannaah’s Love For Bling And Everything In Between
Photogallery
Loading...