Five people were charred to death when a high tension electrical wire fell on an auto rickshaw in Satyasai district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased women were labourers from Gudampally village, and were travelling to Tadimarri Mandal’s Chillakondaiah Pally for work when the accident took place.

Reportedly, ten women were in the auto when the incident occurred, of which five were burnt alive while the other five suffered burn injuries. Locals from the area confirmed that the high tension wires were hanging for the past one week and no one had taken care of them.

The deceased women were identified as Kanthamma (32), Kumari (36), Laxmi (30), Ramulamma (35) and Ratnamma (34) — all belonging to Tadimarri village of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the loss of lives and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. He asked officials to provide better medical care to those who were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the CMD of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL), Harinath Rao, ordered a detailed inquiry of the incident.

