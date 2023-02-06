CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 5 Arrested, 4 Detained in Connection with Stone Pelting During Anti-encroachment Drive in Jammu
5 Arrested, 4 Detained in Connection with Stone Pelting During Anti-encroachment Drive in Jammu

PTI

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 12:16 IST

Jammu, India

The owner of the showroom, Sajad Ahmed Beigh, is among those arrested, according to police. (Representative image)

Three policemen were injured in the stone pelting that took place on Saturday during the drive to demolish a vehicle showroom built on encroached land in Malik Market in Narwal bypass area

Five people were arrested and four detained in connection with stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive here last week, police said on Monday.

Three policemen were injured in the stone pelting that took place on Saturday during the drive to demolish a vehicle showroom built on encroached land in Malik Market in Narwal bypass area, they said.

The owner of the showroom, Sajad Ahmed Beigh, is among those arrested, according to police.

“We have arrested five people and detained four others in connection with stone pelting that took place during an anti-encroachment drive here," a senior police officer told PTI.

They are being questioned at Trikuta Nagar police station, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
