Tamil Nadu Police Arrest Five Women for Running Fake Matchmaking Racket in Tiruppur

Five women have been arrested after a fraudulent marriage racket was busted by the police in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur on October 20. One among those arrested had fled with all the jewellery from the bridegroom’s family.

According to police, 34-year-old Rajendran, a farmer by profession living with his parents at Chetti Estate in the district, was looking for a suitable bride for the past few years. He had approached a marriage mediator Chandran from Siruvalur in Erode district for finding a bride for him.

Chandran had then introduced Rajendran to a 38-year-old matchmaker, Ambika from Tiruppur.

Meanwhile, Ambika introduced him to Valliammal (45) from Ariyalur. With an intention to deceive Rajendran, Valliammal informed him about a bride, Reeza, from her neighborhood and asked him to bring along his parents to her house for talks. On September 22, Rajendran and his parents visited the bride’s house and fixed their engagement.

Reeza, 27, was accompanied by her sister Thangam and aunt Devi for the talks. Both the families agreed to schedule the marriage for September 24 as the bride’s side was getting impatient.

Following this, Rajendran tied the knot with Reeza on September 24 at Pachampalayam Temple. However, soon after the marriage, he paid Rs 1.30 lakh to the party that fixed his marriage.

The next day, on September 25, when Rajendran was not at home, Reeza fled with all the jewelry given to her by the groom’s side.

When all efforts to find her failed, Rajendran tried to contact Valliammal through Chandran, but he received no proper responses. Following this, Chandran went to Ariyalur and found out that Reeza was already married to a man, Jaisridhar, and had two children with him.

After the revelation, Rajendran lodged a complaint at the Kunnathur police station against Reeza, matchmakers Ambika (38), Valliammal (45), Reeza’s sister Thangam (36) and Devi (55) for cheating and laundering money and jewelry.

After days of investigation, all the five women were arrested and further probe is on to nab more involved in the scam.

