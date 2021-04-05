5 Arrested for Attack on TMC Candidate Shampa Dhara in West Bengal's Raina

Raina: Five miscreants were arrested from West Bengal’s Raina on Sunday for the recent attack on Shampa Dhara, the district Chairman of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The accused were produced before a local court in Bardhaman district after the arrest, the police officials informed.

Shampa Dhara, TMC candidate from Raina Assembly seat in east Bardhaman, was attacked on Saturday during door to door campaigning in Deno village. Shampa, in her FIR, had complained that the BJP workers attacked her while she was interacting with the villagers. A group of miscreants started to chant ‘Jay Sri Ram’ and when opposed, they attacked her and the TMC supporters, she alleged.

According to the TMC leader, she and her party workers were attacked with rods, axes, and even arrows by a group of drunken men, the alleged BJP workers.

The TMC workers successfully rescued her but six of their party colleagues received serious injury in the attack. The injured workers are undergoing treatment at the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital.

However, the district leadership of the BJP denied the allegations. According to them, the incident was a result of the factional fight between the TMC workers. Krishanu Dey, the convener of the BJP’s Raina assembly, said that the BJP had nothing to do with the attack.The fight was the result of their party rivalry between two groups.BJP activists were not involved in any way.

The West Bengal Assembly election is in full swing where the state will face six more rounds of voting by April 29. Two rounds of voting are over and the third round of voting will be held on April 6. The results for 294 Assembly seats will be announced on May 2.