LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Five Arrested for Robbing Son of Rs 40,000 and Killing Father in Thane

Police identified the main accused as Amin Mehboob Shaikh and his brother Shoukat. Three others have also been arrested and charged with murder, the official added.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Arrested for Robbing Son of Rs 40,000 and Killing Father in Thane
Image for representation only.
Thane: Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man after they had robbed his son earlier in Gokul Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The five accused in the early hours of Saturday robbed grocery shop owner Sonu Jaiswal of Rs 40,000, said a Rabodi police official.

"Jaiswal came home and told his family about the incident who went to confront the accused. They were assaulted by the accused resulting in the death of Pradeep Jaiswal, the victim's father," said a Rabodi police official.

Police identified the main accused as Amin Mehboob Shaikh and his brother Shoukat. Three others have also been arrested and charged with murder, the official added.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram