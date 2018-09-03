English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
5 Arrested in TN's Coimbatore for 'Plotting' to Kill Hindu Outfit Leaders
Acting on a tip off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived from Chennai, on Sunday.
Coimbatore: Five people have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to eliminate a few leaders of Hindu outfits, police said.
Acting on a tip off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived from Chennai, on Sunday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.
Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.
All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.
They were arrested and lodged in Central jail here. Security has been provided for the leaders.
