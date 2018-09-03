5 Arrested in TN's Coimbatore for 'Plotting' to Kill Hindu Outfit Leaders

Five people have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to eliminate a few leaders of Hindu outfits, police said.Acting on a tip off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived from Chennai, on Sunday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.They were arrested and lodged in Central jail here. Security has been provided for the leaders.