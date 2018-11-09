English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Arrested in Tripura for Alleged Cow Slaughter
The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, the police said.
Picture for representation. (Reuters)
Agartala: Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering a
cow at Bankul in South Tripura district.
The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said.
"We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.
A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said.
