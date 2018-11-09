GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

5 Arrested in Tripura for Alleged Cow Slaughter

The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, the police said.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Arrested in Tripura for Alleged Cow Slaughter
Picture for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Agartala: Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering a
cow at Bankul in South Tripura district.

The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said.

"We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...