5 Arrested in Tripura for Alleged Cow Slaughter

: Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering acow at Bankul in South Tripura district.The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said."We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said.