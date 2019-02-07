5 Bajrang Dal Workers Arrested for Setting Canteen Ablaze in Karnataka on Suspicion of Serving Beef

: Five Bajrang Dal workers, including a minor, have been arrested in Sakleshpur in Hassan district for allegedly setting ablaze a canteen run by two women on suspicion that they cooked and served beef.The incident occurred on January 31 at the APMC Ground in Sakleshpur when the group allegedly vandalised the stall and burnt down the canteen. They also allegedly threatened set 70-year-old Khamrunnisa and her 50-year-old daughter-in-law Shamim, who run the canteen, on fire.As per preliminary investigation, no traces of beef were found in the canteen.Hassan SP AN Prakash Gowda confirmed the arrests while speaking to News18.According to Khamrunissa, the police initially refused to file an FIR. “The police did not take our complaint seriously. We kept waiting in the police station till 11 pm on Tuesday. The police then came forward and urged us to file a complaint the day after the attack,” she told local reporters.The arrested persons have been identified as Karthik, Deepu, Prathap, Raghu, and a minor. Karthik is the president of the local unit of Bajrang Dal.The police have booked the five accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault on women), 427 (causing damage), 436 (committing mischief by fire) and 506 (criminal intimidation).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.