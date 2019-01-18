English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Bodies Recovered From Avalanche-Hit Khardung La in Ladakh, 5 Still Missing
On Thursday, a warning was issued in nine districts of Kashmir for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.
Ten are reportedly trapped in vehicles after an avalanche hit Khardung La in Ladakh (Image: ANI)
Srinagar: Five persons were killed and five others were missing after their truck came under an avalanche in the Khardung La area of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The avalanche hit the truck carrying 10 persons at Khardungla pass in Ladakh region at 7.00 am on Friday, an official of the Border Roads Organisation said.
The BRO pressed into service its men and machinery to rescue the passengers of the truck believed to be trapped under debris. The police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have reached the spot for rescue operations, the BRO official said.
"So far, the bodies of five persons have been recovered from the avalanche site, while a search is on for the other missing persons," he said.
