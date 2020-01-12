5 Briefly Detained for Raising Anti-NRC Slogans at Book Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

New Delhi: Five men associated with a theatre group were detained for allegedly creating a ruckus at Pragati Maidan by raising anti-NRC slogans on Sunday, police said.

Those detained were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4pm and the public there opposed it. The five people are supposedly a part of a theatre group in the national capital.

The five men were taken to Tilak Marg police station and released at 6.20 anti-NRCpm, a police officer said.

