5 Briefly Detained for Raising Anti-NRC Slogans at Book Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

The detainees were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4 pm and the public there opposed it.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
5 Briefly Detained for Raising Anti-NRC Slogans at Book Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan
People hold a placard against a new citizenship law as they participate during Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Five men associated with a theatre group were detained for allegedly creating a ruckus at Pragati Maidan by raising anti-NRC slogans on Sunday, police said.

Those detained were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4pm and the public there opposed it. The five people are supposedly a part of a theatre group in the national capital.

The five men were taken to Tilak Marg police station and released at 6.20 anti-NRCpm, a police officer said.

