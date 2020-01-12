5 Briefly Detained for Raising Anti-NRC Slogans at Book Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan
The detainees were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4 pm and the public there opposed it.
People hold a placard against a new citizenship law as they participate during Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Five men associated with a theatre group were detained for allegedly creating a ruckus at Pragati Maidan by raising anti-NRC slogans on Sunday, police said.
Those detained were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4pm and the public there opposed it. The five people are supposedly a part of a theatre group in the national capital.
The five men were taken to Tilak Marg police station and released at 6.20 anti-NRCpm, a police officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti and Nupur Sanon Welcome New Puppy into Family And it Has a FRIENDS Connection
- WATCH: Dog Honks Impatiently After Owner Leaves Him Alone in Car to Go Shopping
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona