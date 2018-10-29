GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

5 BSF Jawans Injured as Militants Open Fire in Srinagar, One Critical

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2018, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 BSF Jawans Injured as Militants Open Fire in Srinagar, One Critical
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Srinagar: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in the Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Gunmen opened fire on the BSF patrol vehicle at the Pantha chowk around 6.15pm, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a BSF official said.

He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and one jawan is stated to be in a critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.

The LeT has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...