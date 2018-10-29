5 BSF Jawans Injured as Militants Open Fire in Srinagar, One Critical

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in the Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.Gunmen opened fire on the BSF patrol vehicle at the Pantha chowk around 6.15pm, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a BSF official said.He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and one jawan is stated to be in a critical condition.Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.The LeT has claimed responsibility for the attack.